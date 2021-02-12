Jay-Z & Nipsey Hussle Unite On "What It Feels Like" From "Judas And The Black Messiah" Soundtrack

Last week, fans were treated to an interactive documentary when The Marathon Live Visual Album premiered on YouTube, and now they have received more music from Nipsey Hussle. Next month marks the two-year-anniversary since Nipsey was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles, and his memory has been kept alive through his art, community initiatives, and business partnerships managed by his loved ones and estate. Earlier this week, we received news that Nipsey and Jay-Z had a collaboration on the horizon, and right on time, it's arrived.

"What It Feels Like" comes courtesy of the Judas and The Black Messiah soundtrack as it helps to lay the foundation of the powerful film starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. The track is as impactful as the Black Panther-centered film, so stream "What It Feels Like" by Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle and let us know what you think of this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Better days pray for but expectin' worse

At this level, bullsh*t, I'm just less concÐµrned

Cruisin' in the 6, lookin' at the proceeds of rap music on my wrist

Drop anothÐµr mixtape, my sh*t boomin' out this b*tch

Young Malcolm, I'm the leader of this movement out this b*tch