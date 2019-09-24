Donald Trump's questionable tactics, poor judgment and obsession with online bullying has now all been used against him since none other than Nancy Pelosi has launched an impeachment against the 45th president of the United States. Pelosi made the official announcement today, making it known that Congress will begin the inquiry. "The President must be held accountable. No one is above the law," she stated.

Of course, Trump jumped on his favorite platform of choice to call Pelosi's move "Witch hunt garbage."

"Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!" he wrote.

The impeachment follows a shocking complaint that POTUS forced the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son. According to a whistleblower, President Volodymyr Zelensky was pressured by Trump to see whether Biden used his political power to protect his son's business in Ukraine. When it was announced that Trump held $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, the report seemed like it could be true but Trump claimed it was only because he wanted other Europen countries to contribute as well.

"I've said to people, 'As soon as we have the facts, we're ready.' Now we have the facts. We're ready ... for later today," Pelosi stated earlier today. "... If the president brings up, he wants them to investigate something of his political opponent, that is self-evident that it is not right. We don’t ask foreign governments to help us in our election."