Nafe Smallz Is Back With "Run It Up"

It's been a big, well-deserved year for U.K. Nafe Smallz. After years of grinding, he made some serious waves overseas in 2019 that came with some serious looks. The release of Good Love EP which included a feature from Tory Lanez on the title track but he also got a major look from his appearance on Skepta's "Greaze Mode," a song that was inescapable all summer. He also made an appearance on the OVO Top Boy Soundtrack.

Today, he returned with the visual and single for, "Run It Up." With the rapper's newfound level of fame, he reflects on the changes that have occurred and the importance of staying rooted while consistently being on his grind to provide for his loved ones.

Peep Nafe Smallz' latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Had to find a silver lining in the rain

Fuck them people lying on my name

Trip until I'm high up outta space

Psychedelic flight I'm out my face