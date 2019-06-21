mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nafe Smallz Drops Off "Good Love" Ft. Tory Lanez, Yxng Bane, Chip & More

Aron A.
June 21, 2019 16:22
Nafe Smallz

Nafe Smallz returns with his new project, "Good Love."


Nafe Smallz is one name to watch out in the U.K. He's been putting in work for the past six years but in recent times, his name's been getting much more attention. Earlier today, he unleashed his latest project, Good Love which includes the titular track featuring Tory Lanez, as well as "Like A Film" with M Huncho. The rapper's latest project opens up with the dancehall-driven Tory Lanez collabo before he runs into more gritty tracks. Other features on the project include Toronto's rising star, Lil Berete, Chip, Yxng Bane, and OG Mano.

Nafe Smallz' latest project arrives a few weeks after his high-profile collaboration with Skepta on Ignorance Is Bliss single "Greaze Mode" which has been getting some serious play everywhere.

Peep his new project below. 

