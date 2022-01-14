Murda Beatz Calls On Wale & Blxst For "One Shot" Single

Artists are emerging from the holiday season and they're ready to return to releasing new music. Over the last few weeks, New Music Fridays have been a bit dry, but now that we're nearly halfway through January, Hip Hop fans are been flooded with tunes from Cordae, NBA YoungBoy, Jim Jones, Kevin Gates, Soulja Boy, Quando Rondo, Gunna, DaBaby, Bobby Shmurda, and many more.

Also adding their names to the list are Murda Beatz, Wale, and Blxst who joined together on "One Shot." Megaproducer Murda Beatz has continued to stack those Ws with each new song, including his additions to Chlöe's smash viral, radio, and streaming hit, "Have Mercy." This time around, he called on Wale and Blxst to add their talents on a track that has a carefree, summertime-like feel that will have listeners ready to hop in the car just to cruise around and vibe.

Check it out for yourself by streaming "One Shot" before letting us know what you think of this collab.

Quotable Lyrics

If you lose me I'll be gone forever

I need a woman with class I need scholarship effort

I need a woman with passion her heart into something

I need her walking with confidence folarin the stepper, yessir OK

Let's say you be my lady cause I SAY you pressure