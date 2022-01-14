mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Murda Beatz Calls On Wale & Blxst For "One Shot" Single

Erika Marie
January 14, 2022 00:19
111 Views
20
0
Murda BeatzMurda Beatz
Murda Beatz

One Shot
Murda Beatz Feat. Wale & Blxst

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The megaproducer continues to stack those Ws.


Artists are emerging from the holiday season and they're ready to return to releasing new music. Over the last few weeks, New Music Fridays have been a bit dry, but now that we're nearly halfway through January, Hip Hop fans are been flooded with tunes from Cordae, NBA YoungBoy, Jim Jones, Kevin Gates, Soulja Boy, Quando Rondo, Gunna, DaBaby, Bobby Shmurda, and many more. 

Also adding their names to the list are Murda Beatz, Wale, and Blxst who joined together on "One Shot." Megaproducer Murda Beatz has continued to stack those Ws with each new song, including his additions to Chlöe's smash viral, radio, and streaming hit, "Have Mercy." This time around, he called on Wale and Blxst to add their talents on a track that has a carefree, summertime-like feel that will have listeners ready to hop in the car just to cruise around and vibe.

Check it out for yourself by streaming "One Shot" before letting us know what you think of this collab.

Quotable Lyrics

If you lose me I'll be gone forever
I need a woman with class I need scholarship effort
I need a woman with passion her heart into something
I need her walking with confidence folarin the stepper, yessir OK
Let's say you be my lady cause I SAY you pressure

Murda Beatz Wale Blxst
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Murda Beatz Calls On Wale & Blxst For "One Shot" Single
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject