Cordae Snaps Over Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" For His LA Leakers Freestyle

Cordae is preparing the release of his sophomore album, Birds' Eye View which finally drops on Friday. Fans have been eager to hear what he's been cookin' up and by the looks of the tracklist, it seems like there's little room for disappointment. So, before the album dropped, he slid through to the LA Leakers studio where he laid down freestyle #126.

We've seen how Cordae gets down but his latest freestyle is special and proves just how versatile he is. Cordae kicks off with bars over Biggie's "Kick In The Door" where he declared that "there needs to be a 2-month interval before the next n***a come up here." The iconic production opens the doors for Cordae to properly pop his sh*t on wax with vows to slaughter your favorite rapper on the mic while referencing his Louisville arrest during the Breonna Taylor protests.

The 8-minute long freestyle leads into a freestyle over Jadakiss' "Put Ya Hands Up" as well as Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin." Check out the three-piece freestyle below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I was just talkin' to Kodak, he told me I'm golden

My n***a, I can't tell a lie

My life's a Kodak moment, f*ck up my opponent,

I promise, it's all televised

Same n***a from the Fridays, same n***a from the hood

Beat all the odds

Remember the first time I met Hov' and Nas

Told 'em both peace to the Gods

