mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cordae Snaps Over Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" For His LA Leakers Freestyle

Aron A.
January 13, 2022 12:10
633 Views
81
3
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Cordae LA Leakers Freestyle #126
Cordae

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (9)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Cordae drops bars over Biggie's "Kick In The Door," Jadakiss' "Put Ya Hands Up," and Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" on LA Leakers.


Cordae is preparing the release of his sophomore album, Birds' Eye View which finally drops on Friday. Fans have been eager to hear what he's been cookin' up and by the looks of the tracklist, it seems like there's little room for disappointment. So, before the album dropped, he slid through to the LA Leakers studio where he laid down freestyle #126.

We've seen how Cordae gets down but his latest freestyle is special and proves just how versatile he is. Cordae kicks off with bars over Biggie's "Kick In The Door" where he declared that "there needs to be a 2-month interval before the next n***a come up here." The iconic production opens the doors for Cordae to properly pop his sh*t on wax with vows to slaughter your favorite rapper on the mic while referencing his Louisville arrest during the Breonna Taylor protests.

The 8-minute long freestyle leads into a freestyle over Jadakiss' "Put Ya Hands Up" as well as Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin." Check out the three-piece freestyle below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
I was just talkin' to Kodak, he told me I'm golden
My n***a, I can't tell a lie
My life's a Kodak moment, f*ck up my opponent, 
I promise, it's all televised 
Same n***a from the Fridays, same n***a from the hood
Beat all the odds
Remember the first time I met Hov' and Nas 
Told 'em both peace to the Gods

 

Cordae
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  8  1
  3
  633
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Cordae
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Cordae Snaps Over Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" For His LA Leakers Freestyle
81
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject