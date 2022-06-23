Mura Masa, Channel Tres, & Shygirl Drop A Dance Banger In "hollaback bitch"

Producer Mura Masa has made some great music over the years and on September 16th, they will be unleashing a brand new album called demon time. The album already has a single called "bbycakes" which features Lil Uzi Vert, Shygirl, and PinkPantheress. Now, Mura Masa is back with yet another new song although this time, Shygirl has returned, all while Channel Tres is entering the fray.

The song in question is called "hollaback bitch" and it is a nice little dance number that features some laid-back production, all while Shygirl and Channel Tres deliver engaging performances. The stripped-back production works wonders here and it's clear that Mura Masa and Shygirl are a duo to continue watching out for.

Quotable Lyrics:

Back out, bully in bed

Don’t give a fuck about givin' no head (No head)

Cakebook comes to the weak boy there

Shy comes first and the rest can wait