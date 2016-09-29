Mura Masa
- NewsMura Masa Shares New Album "Demon Time" Ft. Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng & MoreMura Masa brings Y2K vibes on his latest project, "Demon Time" ft. Lil Uzi Vert, BAYLI, Skillibeng, Pa Salieu and more. By Aron A.
- NewsKali Uchis Joins Mura Masa On "blessing me (Remix)" Ft. Skillibeng & Pa SalieuMura Masa levels up "blessing me" ft. Pa Salieu & Skillibeng with an additional verse from Kali Uchis. By Aron A.
- NewsMura Masa, Channel Tres, & Shygirl Drop A Dance Banger In "hollaback bitch"Mura Masa has unleashed another new single ahead of the release of "demon time."By Alexander Cole
- NewsMura Masa Gives A Taste Of Upcoming Album With "Blessing Me" Featuring Skillibeng & Pa SalieuMura Masa confirmed the release date of his new album "Demon Time" and shared a new track.By Rex Provost
- NewsLil Uzi Vert Joins Mura Musa On "bbycakes" Ft. PinkPantheress & ShygirlMura Masa taps Lil Uzi Vert, Shygirl, and PinkPantheress for "bbycakes." By Aron A.
- NewsMura Masa & Octavian Bring The Bounce On "Move Me"Mura Masa returns with an brand new vibe.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsWhat If I Go?Mura Masa delivers on his latest full-length project.By Q. K. W.
- NewsMura Masa [Album Stream]Out now, stream Mura Masa's self-titled debut album.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBluMura Masa brings us the final track on his upcoming album "Blu."By Q. K. W.
- Music VideosMura Masa Feat. Desiigner "All Around The World" VideoWatch Mura Masa ft. Desiigner "All Around The World."By Jonathan Carey
- NewsAll Around The WorldListen to Mura Masa's new single "All Around The World" featuring Desiigner.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosMura Masa & Charli XCX "1 Night" VideoCharli XCX and Mura Masa share the video for their futuristic R&B track.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLove$ickA$AP Rocky takes on a summer dancefloor burner from UK producer Mura Masa: "Love$ick." By Angus Walker