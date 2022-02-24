mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Uzi Vert Joins Mura Musa On "bbycakes" Ft. PinkPantheress & Shygirl

Aron A.
February 24, 2022 16:28
bbycakes
Mura Masa Feat. Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress & Shygirl

Mura Masa taps Lil Uzi Vert, Shygirl, and PinkPantheress for "bbycakes."


It's been roughly two years since Mura Masa dropped, R.Y.C and finally, a new project is coming out. Last year, he came through with "2Gether," which appeared to be the launch of a new single. Now, Masa is back with his first single of the year and second offering from his upcoming album, "bbycakes." Bringing together a fitting group of collaborators in Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Pantheress, and Shygirl, Mura Masa described the song as a "future facing record."

"I feel like ‘bbycakes is a future facing record. Clashing U.K. with U.S., hard drill music with cute U.K. garage culture, underground with overground. Most of all it’s a mission statement for the vicarious and playful nature that I think popular music needs to be looking to in order to soundtrack those crucial moments of fun and hedonism in an increasingly cynical culture," Mura Masa said in a statement.

Peep the song below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Don't even start on to that stuff that you used to 
Because I put you in this lifestyle, wasn't used to
And don't even act like you don't even care
And if it's stuck, it's right there in the air

Mura Masa Lil Uzi Vert PinkPantheress Shygirl
