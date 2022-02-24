Lil Uzi Vert Joins Mura Musa On "bbycakes" Ft. PinkPantheress & Shygirl

It's been roughly two years since Mura Masa dropped, R.Y.C and finally, a new project is coming out. Last year, he came through with "2Gether," which appeared to be the launch of a new single. Now, Masa is back with his first single of the year and second offering from his upcoming album, "bbycakes." Bringing together a fitting group of collaborators in Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Pantheress, and Shygirl, Mura Masa described the song as a "future facing record."

"I feel like ‘bbycakes is a future facing record. Clashing U.K. with U.S., hard drill music with cute U.K. garage culture, underground with overground. Most of all it’s a mission statement for the vicarious and playful nature that I think popular music needs to be looking to in order to soundtrack those crucial moments of fun and hedonism in an increasingly cynical culture," Mura Masa said in a statement.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't even start on to that stuff that you used to

Because I put you in this lifestyle, wasn't used to

And don't even act like you don't even care

And if it's stuck, it's right there in the air