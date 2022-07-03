Last week, Muni Long performed her hit single "Hrs. and Hrs." at the 2022 BET Awards. Draped in a pink gown surrounded by a group of performers holding feathers, the artist delivered a spectacular performance to everyone watching-- as well as those at home. Although she was serenaded by claps from the crowd, the Floridian has revealed that she has yet to watch her act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUH-Knee LONG ð¸ð°ð¸ð° (@munilong)

"I still have not watched the performance back because when you have on those in-ears, you can't hear anything. It's just completely silent other than the music and your voice," she told People Magazine in a podcast interview.

Muni, whose real name is Priscilla Renea Hamilton, told the hosts that her team fed her nothing but positivity once she got off stage, "... Everyone was screaming the words, they were all singing with you," they had told her.

Afraid to tarnish the memory of her beautiful night, the esteemed songwriter said, "I don't want to ruin it by watching what actually happened." While she longs to know what she sounded like, she mentioned that watching the entire thing on mute had been more than enough for her.

Straying away from whether her performance was actually good or not, Muni reflected on what hitting that particular stage meant to her. "I grew up watching BET, especially the BET Awards, so to be like included, to be nominated, to be performing... I already won," she said happily.

Listen to the entire podcast below to hear the 33-year-old talk about R&B, food places for the fourth of July, and several other topics.

