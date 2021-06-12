Travonna, the mother of Lil Durk's alleged seven-year-old son, says she won't let Durk continue to live his “fairytale” lifestyle and that her son "deserves better." Travonna's new comments come days after she shared a screenshot of the rapper on FaceTime with her son.

Travonna explained her position in a new post on Instagram which includes a throwback picture of herself and Durk. She wrote in the caption:

TO THE FANS THATS HATING YALL STEADY WANNA CALL A MF UGLY NAWWWW THIS WHEN I WAS UGLY BUT FOR SOME REASON HE DIDNT THINK SO ALL IM SAYIN IS DO RIGHT & WE WOULDNT EVEN BE RIGHT HERE MY SON DESERVE BETTER EVERYBODY CAN BE INTERNET WITH THE FAIRYTALE LIFE THEY LIVE BUT SOON AS I PUT FACTS IM WRONG IM FED TF NO TURNING BACK DURK KNOW MY SON HIS & I REFUSE TO LET UP & BELIEVE FALSE HOPE & LIES THIS TIME.



Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Travonna's claims picked up steam when she recently did a tell-all interview with blogger Tasha K.

To prove her case further, she has claimed that she had a verified DNA test as proof.

"Y'all have time I don't," she started on Instagram. "I have a DNA test I have my proof I have my reasons I wish I would entertain you devils have a good day & just so we clear that was a prerecorded interview I had no idea when it was dropping it was ppl that seen it before me but judge away yall me (sic) nothing to me."