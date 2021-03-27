As the good weather continues to pop out, it seems like we're getting closer and closer to the summer releases unveiling themselves into the months to come. This week seems to have a few offerings that could define the summer of 2021. We're back with our weekly Fire Emoji playlist with all the must-hear releases from this week. Here's your breakdown.

Moneybagg Yo is preparing to unleash the follow-up to 2020's Time Served. On Friday, he officially kicked the campaign off with the release of his latest single, "Hard For The Next" ft. Future. The rapper recently discussed the single for the latest HNHH digital cover which you can check out here.

Speaking of Future, he makes two appearances on this week's Fire Emoji playlist. His show-stealing performance on 24k Goldn's El Dorado's cut, "Company" was also a necessary inclusion for this week's playlist update.

We also received a new project from Rod Wave this week. Polo G serves as the sole collaborator on the project. It was only right that we include Rod Wave's "Richer" ft. Polo G for this week's playlist.

Of course, it wouldn't be right if we didn't include some new music off of Young Dolph and Key Glock's Dum & Dummer 2. Key Glock's "In GLOCK We Trust" is on heavy rotation on our end.

Check the latest Fire Emoji playlist below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify for more playlists.