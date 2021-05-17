Moneybagg Yo has enjoyed an impressive rise this past year, having delivered his biggest album yet in A Gangsta's Pain. Featuring guest appearances from Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, and more, Bagg's versatile blend of melodic rap and hard-hitting trap bangers widened the scope of his audience -- a process that brought about a substantial raise of $200k per concert.

Today, it has been reported that Bagg's A Gangsta's Pain has once again risen to the top of the Billboard charts, moving an impressive haul of 61,000 album-equivalent units and surpassing DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled in the process. A recent post from Chart Data notes another impressive accomplishment for Bagg, as A Gangsta's Pain has officially become the longest-running number-one hip-hop album of the year; it should be interesting to see whether his former collaborator J. Cole and The Off-Season can change that.

No matter how things play out on the charts, it's clear that Moneybagg Yo is more than satisfied with his newfound status as a commercial heavy hitter. In fact, the rapper recently hit Instagram to assert his dominance as a "certified hitmaker," showing a hefty list of RIAA-approved receipts as evidence. At this time, he's looking at seven platinum certifications and six gold. The former for Time Served, "Me Vs Me," "Time Today," "All Dat," "U Played," "All Of A Sudden," and "No Sucker." The latter for "Relentless Again," "Bigg Facts," "Lower Level," "I23," "Dior," and "Doin It."

Check out Bagg's celebratory post below, and be sure to sound off if you've been keeping A Gangsta's Pain in steady rotation.