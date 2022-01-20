The world has watched as Moneybagg Yo has been making major moves in the last few years. The Memphis hitmaker's star has risen to new heights with each passing season, and his momentum isn't slowing anytime soon. He's made quite a few announcements that show he's about his business, including quitting lean, launching his own water brand, declaring he's committed to building a community center.

There have been other huge moments like girlfriend Ari Fletcher buying him land for his birthday, celebrating the anniversary of his first million, and of course, topping the charts with each new release.

It's common to see Moneybagg flaunt his wealth, often with the help of Fletcher who has stacked a few coins of her own. They've shown off their luxury cars, exotic vacations, and all that the life of the rich and famous can afford, and now, Moneybagg is once again looking to upgrade his smile. We previously reported on the rapper removing his grill for a more classic, toothy look, and he recently shared he dropped a few stacks on some new teeth bling.

The small pieces of jewelry reportedly set Moneybagg back $200K, but that's just chump change to him these days. Check it out below and let us know if you would get something similar.