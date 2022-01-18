You might remember way back in 2004, 50 Cent was part of a deal with Glacéau, the makers of Vitamin Water. 50 received some shares of the company. 3 years later, Coca-Cola purchased Glacéau and the rest is history. This deal resulted in 50 receiving $100M, a nice nugget to go along with his already stacked financial portfolio. It isn't at all surprising that Moneybagg Yo would want to do the same, considering that he got some inspiration from 50 Cent early on and admires his hustle. Now Moneybagg is taking his own spin on the beverage game, looking to provide the "best water in America."



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Moneybagg Yo is an extremely business minded individual. Not only does he accrue a hefty chunk of revenue from his music and album sales, with his 2021 album A Gangsta's Pain debuting number one on Billboard, he has spoken openly about wanting to expand his footprint into different avenues.

Moneybagg has plans on releasing a full length film, a clothing line, and a weed brand. Many of his tracks detail his hustle and go-get-it attitude, which is a driving factor in his never ending hunt for wealth. With all that said, his newest foray into business isn't shocking. On January 17th, he introduced this new brand, Vior Water, through an Instagram story which gave a glimpse into the bottling of the product.





At this point, we can only wait and see how Vior Water does and what else Moneybagg Yo has in his seemingly endless arsenal of business ideas.

