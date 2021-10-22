MoneyBagg Yo Drops Intense Visuals Full Of Insane Flexes For "Switches & Dracs"

From private jets to penthouse suites, the "Switches & Dracs" video has it all.

On the night of Lil Durk's 29th birthday, the Chicago rapper was photographed flexing a million dollars in cash in front of a private jet.

It turns out it was for more than just IG.

With MoneyBagg Yo dropping the deluxe version of his April album, A Gangsta's Pain, with seven new songs, it was only right that Durk make an appearance. And on the very first track of A Gangsta's Pain: Reloaded, MoneyBagg, Durk and up-and-coming Louisville rapper, EST Gee, team up for what might be the hardest rap song of 2021.

"Switches & Dracs" is an anthem. All three rappers take turns bodying their verses, and in newly-released visuals for the record, all three rappers take turns flexing a ton of cash, jewelry and powerful cars.

Hopping out of a private jet with the aforementioned million in cash, Lil Durk slides into an all-black SUV and ends up at a garage full of all-red Jeeps, Hellcats and Maybachs where MoneyBagg takes over. Smoking and sipping out of a double cup, the Memphis rapper spits his verse and goes back and forth with Durk before dishing to EST Gee who, rocking a Chicago White Sox hat and some of the heaviest chains in hip-hop, kills the third and final verse of the song.

Ending with a close-up of a "Free Pooh Shiesty" t-shirt, the "Switches & Dracs" video is the perfect embodiment of the song itself and with insane flex after insane flex, is a window into how three of the game's hottest rappers are really living.

Check out the visuals for MoneyBagg Yo's "Switches & Dracs" and let us know what you think in the comments.