MoneyBagg Yo Enlists Lil Durk & EST Gee On "Switches & Dracs"

MoneyBagg Yo, Lil Durk and EST Gee have been three of the brightest stars in hip-hop in 2021.

MoneyBagg, riding the success of smash hit "Wockesha," dropped A Gangsta's Pain back in April and until Drake dropped Certified Lover Boy in September, it was the best selling rap album of the year. Hopping on 50 Cent's BMF theme song with Snoop Dogg, the Memphis rapper has had one hell of a year, and outside of any sales or acknowledgements from rap legends, MoneyBagg's greatest accomplishment in 2021 might be solidifying Memphis as one of the hottest cities in modern hip-hop.

And honestly, the only reason MoneyBagg isn't rap's man of the year is because of Lil Durk. Durk has had the best run in all of rap in 2021. From Voice of the Heroes to every. single. feature verse, the Chicago rapper has not missed.

So when Yo announced that A Gangsta's Pain: Reloaded was set to drop with seven new songs tacked on, "Switches & Dracs" became a focal point of attention. Not just because of a new Durk feature, but also because of an appearance from EST Gee, the Louisville rapper who has had a decent 2021 himself, signing with Yo Gotti early in the year and rubbing elbows with Jay-Z along the way.

"Switches & Dracs," a two-minute effort which finds MoneyBagg, Durk and Gee trading intense bars about getting rid of their opps and keeping the fakes away from them, might be the toughest rap song of the year. All three rappers come correct and paint themselves as three of the best in the game. With a reference to fellow 2021 standout, Pooh Shiesty, Gee cleans up after MoneyBagg and Lil Durk get done bodying some ominous, piano-driven production and leaves us wanting to press that back button just to hear the song again.

Quotable Lyrics

Boy, your life gon' cost a 'Vette, all that woofin' on the net

Tell your big brother, "He next," trappin', fittin', don't know how to cap

My big bro had told me, "Chill and rap", I'm like, "F*ck all that"

N****s want that smoke until their lungs collapsed, I turn my hood Iraq

Hurry now, we got-got switches on it with a drum attached

SLS, n***a, try turn to a jet, ain't no outrunnin' that

Rep like they killed Red, what I do? Flew to the crib

And spin again and spin again and spin again 'til somethin' dead

Check out "Switches & Dracs" below and let us know what you think in the comments.