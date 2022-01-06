She has had her fair share of run-ins with the law during her time on Mob Wives, and reports state that Renee Graziano has once again been arrested. Graziano rose to global fame while featured on the controversial unscripted VH1 series that followed the wives, girlfriends, and family members of figures who allegedly had mob ties. Her fiery temper and no-nonsense attitude captivated viewers and Graziano continues to be a fan favorite.

On Tuesday (January 4), it was reported that Graziano was arrested in the late evening following a car crash in Staten Island. It was around 10:35 p.m. when Graziano reportedly lost control of her vehicle.



Ben A. Pruchnie / Stringer / Getty Images

The Staten Island Advance reports that Graziano hit an unoccupied parked car before her vehicle was flipped upside down. Officers claimed that the reality star appeared to be under the influence and when questioned, Graziano allegedly admitted that she had taken Adderall. Authorities are said to be waiting on the results of her blood work.

Graziano's father, Anthony Graziano, an alleged consigliere of the Bonanno crime family, spent time in prison for charges related to "murder conspiracy, racketeering, illegal gambling and investment fraud before his death in 2019." Additionally, Graziano's ex-husband, Hector (Junior) Pagan, was also allegedly connected to the mob, and later, while on Mob Wives, it was confirmed that he was an FBI informant.

