Unfortunate news is coming out of the NFL today as it was reported by TMZ that Washington Football Team Safety Deshazor Everett got into a car accident last night at around 9:15 PM. The crash took place in Loudoun County, Virginia as the football star totaled his 2010 Nissan GT-R by hitting numerous trees and flipping the vehicle.

Based on the report, Everett currently has serious injuries, however, the tragic news is that his 29-year-old passenger, Olivia S. Peters, was killed. The woman was rushed to the hospital after sustaining her injuries, and eventually, she was pronounced dead.

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

At the time of writing this, the circumstances that led to the car crash are unknown. The police are also in the midst of an investigation into the matter, however, no charges or arrests have been planned at this juncture. This is a very tragic and devastating event, especially when you consider how today is Christmas Eve.

Our thoughts go out to Peters' family during this very difficult time. We also wish Everett a speedy recovery as he deals with a very traumatic incident.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates surrounding this developing story.

Will Newton/Getty Images

