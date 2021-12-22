It's approximated that 4 million people have signed a petition on behalf of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos following a devastating highway crash in Colorado. The 26-year-old, who worked as a truck driver, was the catalyst of a deadly crash in 2019 that took the lives of four people. Sadly, the brakes on Rogel's truck stopped working, setting off a series of events that would result in this tragedy.

Many believed that because Rogel was not intoxicated or inebriated, he wouldn't serve prison time. However, he was convicted of 24 charges and sentenced to 110 years in prison, and now, the world has reacted by demanding his case be reevaluated. One of his supporters is Kim Kardashian.

The lawyer-to-be has taken a closer look at this case and shared her insights on social media. Like millions of others, Kardashian is hoping that Colorado officials will reexamine this case.

"Another shocking and unfair part of this case is that the judge didn’t want to sentence him to such a lengthy sentence," Kim wrote. "However, because of the mandatory minimums in Colorado, his hands were tied. Mandatory minimums take away judicial discretion and need to end. Colorado law really has to be changed and this is so unfair. @GovofCO is a really good person and I know he will do the right thing."

She also called out the prosecutor in this case who Kardashian accused of being insensitive.

"Another shocking part of the case is this post by the prosecutor after his conviction. Four people died in this tragic accident," she added. "Rogel has a life sentence for the accident, which will not only destroy his life, but it will also impact his wife and son’s life. And yet, for some reason the prosecutor thought it would be funny to post a photo of a brake shoe trophy she received from a colleague with a plaque? Makes me so sick."

It has been reported that due to the outcry, officials are looking into this sentencing and may adjust Rogel's punishment. Check out Kim's posts below.

