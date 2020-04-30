trucks
- CrimeKim Kardashian Advocates For Man Sentenced To 110 Years For Colorado Truck CrashRogel Aguilera-Mederos was driving a truck when his brakes failed. Four people were killed, but millions believe his sentence was too severe.By Erika Marie
- RandomFDA Says Food Trucks Used To Store COVID-19 Bodies Can Still Be Used AfterwardThe FDA details how food trucks used to transport dead COVID-19 patients should be cleaned before reuse.By Cole Blake
- RandomDead Bodies Found Stacked In U-Haul Trucks Outside Brooklyn Funeral HomeDozens of dead bodies were found stored on the floor of a funeral home in Brooklyn, and stacked on top of each other in unrefrigerated U-Haul trucks outside.By Lynn S.