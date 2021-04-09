Mo3's Posthumous "Shottaz 4 Eva" Arrives Ft. Kevin Gates, Boosie Badazz

Last November, we received the heartbreaking news that Mo3 had been gunned down in his hometown of Dallas. The rising rapper was making waves at the time of his death and his team has made sure that his music continues to reach the masses. On Friday (April 9), Mo3's posthumous Shottaz 4 Eva hit streaming services and the offering is the first project we've received from the rapper's team since his untimely passing.

Shottaz 4 Eva marks the fourth in the rapper's Shottaz series and hosts features from Boosie Badazz, Kevin Gates, Foogiano, YFN Lucci, OG Bobby Billions, and Trea Day. This is the series that helped solidify the Dallas rapper as an artist to watch in Texas and beyond, so stream Shottaz 4 Eva and celebrate the life and legacy of Mo3.

Tracklist

1. They Can't (prod. by Splurge)

2. Outside ft. OG Bobby Billions (prod. by DeeMarc)

3. Out The Gym (prod. by Splurge)

4. By The River ft. Boosie Badazz (prod. by Kiese on the Track)

5. Thought I Knew (prod. by HoodwithAnotha1)

6. Money Mya ft. Boosie Badazz (prod. by HoodwithAnotha1)

7. Love Me Cause I'm Lit ft. YFN Lucci (prod. by Rob Stoval)

8. Mob ft. Foogiano (prod. by Rob Stoval)

9. Broken Love ft. Kevin Gates (prod. by Rob Stoval)

10. Oh Yeah ft. Trea Day (prod. by Benjamin "BNYX" Saint Fort)

11. I Wanna Kno (prod. by Finesse Tha God)

12. Keep Faith (prod. by Splurge)