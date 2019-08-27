In her true futuristic, unconventional artistic form, Missy Elliott had fans on their feet during her 2019 MTV Video Music Award performance. She was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, but before being bestowed the honor, the multi-hyphenated artist relived some of her best music moments onstage.

Her medley included hits like "Get Your Freak On," "The Rain," "Hot Boyz," "Work It," "Pass That Dutch," and her Ciara-assisted club jam, "Lose It." Missy and her entourage of extremely talented dancers went from scene to familiar scene from her music videos and at one point, 26-year-old Alyson Stoner even took to the stage to dance, once again, for Missy. For those who don't recognize her name, Alyson was a young girl who gained popularity when she made appearances in Missy's videos for "Work It" and "Gossip Folks" as a dancer.

During her speech, Missy dedicated her win to the "dance community" who has always supported her. She made sure to thank Peter Gabriel, Janet Jackson, and her friend, the late singer Aaliyah. "I have worked diligently for over two decades and I never thought I'd be standing up here receiving this award, so it means to much to me," she said.