Missy Elliott was recently awarded the honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music and now the legendary music maker and songwriter will be receiving yet another prestigious award. According to Variety, Missy is set to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs that's taking place on August 26th where Missy will also perform live.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” MTV's International co-brand head and Viacom music and music talent head Bruce Gillmer said. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Missy is the only female rapper to have six albums hit platinum and its for those reasons and more why she was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, becoming the first female hip-hop artist to do so.

“It’s funny because I was just telling somebody that everything I spoke, I’ve done," Missy recently stated when reflecting on her come-up. "And that’s how powerful the tongue is....I used to sit in the house and act like I was having conversations with Janet and Michael and Madonna and whoever. I then would go and say my thank yous for award shows that I hadn’t made it to yet. I had speeches, and I would be in the mirror thanking my mama.”