True creatives will make a way when there is no way. Missy Elliott has worked with some of the greatest artists and producers during her decades-long career, so when she stops and uses her platform to highlight someone's talent, the public pays attention. On Tuesday afternoon, Missy shared a video on Instagram that showed a woman drumming along to her 2001 smash hit "Get Your Freak On," however, the young lady isn't using a drumset.

Instead, there are a variety of random items placed together like pieces of instruments including a walking crutch, a couch cushion, a child's toy, and what looks to be a tricycle. The young artist is an 18-year-old Chicago drummer named Trinity who is "C.D.N." or "Couch Drummer Nation." Missy wrote, "YALL READY FOR THIS COLDNESS BAAAYBEE!!!🥶🥶🥶 I LOVE THIS! My good sis done went and got a crutch & a play school toy and a sofa cushion and her thigh! Wait and that might be a gas can on the floor too and I think it’s a bike in the cut😂🤣🔥🔥🔥🔥 she done made a whole drum set and SHE STRAIGHT SNAPPING!!! Let’s not forget she got the adlibs too!!! She screaming HEY🥁HEY🥁go awwwwf sis!🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥so creative and her drum cadence sick🤮🤧😷💣🔥."

Missy's followers were amazed and called for the rapper-singer to gift Trinity with a brand new drum set, but the teen was just excited that Missy even noticed her. The Grammy Award-winning artist made Trinity's day when she even gave her a follow. Check out the beats below and let us know what you think.