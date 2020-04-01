She's a top-selling, award-winning, chart-topping artist, but at her core, Missy Elliott is a music fan just like the rest of us. If you've been hopping through artists' Instagram Lives during this COVID-19 quarantine, you'll find that celebrities are keeping themselves busy by entertaining the masses. If you check the stream of comments, there's a good chance you'll see Missy Elliott leaving a note or two as she encourages her fellow creatives.



She was grooving to DJ D-Nice during his Quarantine Party and she showed up to support both Timbaland and Swizz Beatz when they were having they IG Live battle. People have been trying to get the rapper-singer-producer-songwriter-dancer to get in on the Live battle action, but don't hold your breath. Missy said she's more interested in being a spectator than a participator.

"Nah i I like watching the battles🙌🏾 but I don’t got enough hits to battle🙅🏾‍♀️ I rather be a judge," she commented on Twitter. She also joked, "Kirk Franklin vs Donnie Mcclurkin!!!! That’s it🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾." Someone suggested that she go up against music legend Teddy Riley. "Heck nah Teddy Riley got Classic Hits that date back to the beginning of time," she said. There were other suggestions like Doja Cat and Ester Dean, but Missy still wouldn't bite. Who do you think should have a friendly IG Live music battle with Missy Elliott?