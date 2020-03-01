Missy Elliott further solidified how legendary she is after she accepted Guapdad 4000's challenge to respond within 24 hours to his imitation of her in the iconic music video for her breakout single, "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)." As an artist, Missy has always been ahead of her time, not only with her sound but with her visuals as well. The futuristic music video for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)," directed by Hype Williams, was the world's first official taste of Missy's inimitable style.

The black, patent leather blow-up suit resembling an inflated garbage bag that she wears while dancing robotically has become one of the many notable details associated with Missy's artistry. Guapdad 4000 decided to share his take on those iconic scenes from the visuals, sharing a clip of himself on Twitter decked out in a puffy jacket imitating Missy's dancing, writing that she has "24 hours to respond" to his homage to her.

The tweet was, for the most part, a joke, as Guap never thought Missy would actually take him up on his challenge. However, the OG, who is known for responding to fans and admirers on Twitter and expressing her gratitude for their support, gave Guap a pleasant surprise. She responded with a clip of herself rocking a black, patent leather puffy jacket remarkably similar to the suit from the music video, performing the same disjointed choreography she did almost 23 years ago.

Guap replied to her tweet, "Holy sh*t .....didn’t think you’d actually ... but perhaps ..." What a sweet moment between two generations of hip-hop.