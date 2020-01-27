The Grammys are a night where everybody shows out. As one of the biggest nights in music, the red carpet flex is essential to most celebrity arrivals from guests to presenters, nominees, and performers. Many came through looking undoubtedly classy -- from designer dresses to dappered suits -- but if there's one person who may have had one of the best fits of the night, it's gotta go to Guapdad 4000.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Dior Deposit rapper was nominated for Rap Album Of The Year for his contributions to Dreamville's Revenge For The Dreamers III. Although the album never won, he was certainly suited in preparation for a dub. The rapper, who's constantly seen sporting a durag, made it abundantly clear that the waves have never been more on point than it was for the Grammys. He pulled up on the red carpet with a grayish-brown Rick Owens suit with a 10-foot-long durag that dragged on the floor behind him. Along with iced out grills and diamond chains, Guapdad pulled up with the drip to the Grammys.

Guapdad has been one of the most promising young artists out of California in recent times. He's aligned himself with some major players in the game but the release of Dior Deposit only solidified his position in the rap game. We're stoked to see what he gets up to this year.

[Via]