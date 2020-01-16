The 2020 Governors Ball lineup was announced on Thursday, and the festival has got tapped some pretty exciting acts for its 10-year-anniversary. Among the headliners is hip hop legend, Missy Elliott, who just released the music video for her song, "Why I Still Love You," today. It was the fourth single off of her 5-track EP Iconologythat she dropped last year, which fans can expect to hear her perform during her set along with her endless bangers from her extensive discography. Joining Missy in the upper sphere of the lineup is Australian DJ, Flume, as well as indie bands, Vampire Weekend and Tame Impala.

The Founders Entertainment Presented festival has managed to snag some pretty big names in R&B at the moment. Among those names are artists like Solange, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Steve Lacy, and Dominic Fike. While the rest of lineup isn't dripping with hip hop acts, artists like Danny Brown, Swae Lee, EARTHGANG, YBN Cordae, and Maxo Kream will take the stage to spice up the pop-heavy round-up. Among these pop acts are Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alessia Cara, and more. Rock legend Stevie Nicks will also be gracing us with her sorcerous presence, appearing solo after touring with Fleetwood Mac last year. The Governors Ball will take place from June 5th-7th, and both General Admission and VIP tickets will go on sale this Friday at 12pm ET. However, beware of their new policy, which prevents minors from attending the festival without accompaniment from an adult 21 years or older.