As a hitmaker with longevity that surpasses many of her peers, Missy Elliott has industry knowledge that people should be listening to. In today's music culture, there are more artists being promoted than ever before in history. It's easy to open an app and be flooded with new, or even established artists hoping to push their next single, project, or collaboration, but there are only a select number of veterans who are dropping off wisdom for the generation that is following behind them.

Missy has earned or been nominated for nearly every mainstream accolade imaginable, and recently, she took to Twitter to deliver advice about sophomore albums.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

These are records that are often dreaded by artists as the "sophomore slump" curse is very real to entertainers. However, Missy believes that this can be an eye-opening experience for both an artist and their fans if executed properly.

"Sophomore Albums are a very PIVOTAL time for artist! Here is a gem from MISSY!" she wrote. "Your sophomore album be stressful but it’s the BEST ALBUM to EXPERIMENT on! Don’t be AFRAID! Becuz If u play safe you will be BOXED in & its hard to get out because your fans get used to that 1 sound[100 emoji]."

She made sure to emphasize that people should tune in to the free game.

"People normally charge for this kind of info but I’m giving this to the artist for FREE now let’s see who will be WISE enough to absorb this knowledge like a sponge and APPLY it to their work![100 emoji]," Missy added. "Pay ATTENTION I also learned from the GREATS[100 emoji]."