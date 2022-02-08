Her reach in the industry is unmatched as Missy Elliott's talents have influenced generations of music in several genres. The rapper, singer, dancer, choreographer, and more has won dozens of awards honoring her skills and innovative vision, so it comes as no surprise that Lil Wayne sang her praises during an interview with DJ Khaled.

The Florida-based producer caught up with Weezy back in October 2020 on his Amazon Music podcast, The First One. A clip of the chat recently resurfaced on Twitter thanks to a fan who wanted to highlight Wayne's words about Missy. It was a tweet that caught her attention.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

"Missy Elliott, that was my favorite rapper because that would be why I was making so many sounds," he said when asked who his greatest influence was when he was creating his early hits. "Missy was into the who [purr sound], you know what I mean? All that...'Hehehehow.' So, when Manny Fresh would get you in the studio, he gon' remind you, 'Hey, you need to throw the 'ha ha,' in there."

"I was like, 'Man, he want me to do a sound for every damn line," Wayne recalled. "And so, the 'Block Burner' song was my best favorite song because my favorite artist was Missy Elliott." When the resurfaced clip found its way to her timeline, Missy tweeted her gratitude to Tunechi.

"[Praying hands emoji][purple heart emoji] @LilTunechi has shown me love since my 2nd album I am so humbly grateful [praying hands emoji] love & respect back to him [purple heart emoji]." Fans couldn't get enough of these two GOATs showing love. Check it out below.