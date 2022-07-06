Sophomore Albums
- MusicWhat Is Chris Brown's Best-Selling Album?Exploring Chris Brown's musical journey, highlighting his landmark record and defining moments in the industry.By Rain Adams
- Original ContentCoi Leray Talks "Bops," Body Shaming, & Her Sophomore Album With Apple Music 1Coi chopped it up with Eddie Francis on Apple Music 1 where she discussed "Bops," her sophomore album, and wanting to inspire.By Erika Marie
- MusicMissy Elliott Drops Free Game About Sophomore Albums: "I Learned From The GREATS"The music icon says this is the type of advice that "people normally charge for," and artists are thanking her for dropping knowledge.By Erika Marie