Missy Elliott is one of the most important pioneers in hip-hop history.

From iconic records, and even more iconic music videos, to breaking down barriers and allowing other women to step into the male-dominated genre, Elliott's impact on rap music and hip-hop as a whole is undeniable. And after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday, Elliott's impact is literally set in stone.

With the help of Lizzo and Ciara, Elliott unveiled her star, the 2,708th in Hollywood Walk of Fame history, right in front of Amoeba Records.

During Elliott's start unveiling ceremony, the "Work It" rapper took some time to honor the "female MCs in hip-hop."

"To my sisters in hip-hop," Elliott began. "I want to say I love each and every one of y'all — he ones that's popping now, the one's that's about to be popping. But I want to give a big shoutout to the godmothers of this, and that is Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Sha-Rock, Angie Stone, Roxanne Shanté, Yo-Yo, MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa ... Y'all are the backs that we stand on, y'all are the foundation. Y'all ran so we could walk. Y'all stood up for something so we could sit comfortably."

Ana Martinez, a Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, acknowledged Elliott's perseverance as a woman in rap.

"Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated Hip Hop world, and music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps," Martinez said. "She continues to break barriers year after year and we’re thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame."

Elliott, who was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs, and enshrined into the Songwriters Hall of Fame the same year, has been recognized for her extensive work throughout multiple different eras of hip-hop, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is another notch in her belt.

Check out Elliott's speech below and let us know what you think of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

