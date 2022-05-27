Millyz Blazes Through "Blanco 5" Ft. Jadakiss, Styles P, Dave East, Fivio Foreign & More

He was not messing around with this one as Millyz goes all out on his latest release, Blanco 5. The Cambridge, Massachusetts artist has been in the Rap game for over a decade, and his fans have admired his close attention to lyricism and witty flows. Millyz has proved his abilities during his applauded appearances on shows like L.A. Leakers, The Come Up Show, and Fire In The Booth, and he called on some heavy-hitters to help round out this record.

"POURED MY SOUL INTO THIS!!!!! RUN IT UP FOR THE UNDER DOG ONE TIME!!!!!" he wrote on Instagram to a video of himself popping champagne to celebrate Blanco 5.

Features on the album include looks from Dave East, Styles P, Fivio Foreign, Mozzy, Annalese, Jadakiss, and more. Stream Blanco 5 and let us know which of Millyz's bars caught your attention.

Tracklist

1. Love/Hate (feat. Gio Dee)

2. Ashes In The Maybach feat. Mozzy)

3. Rearview Mirror (feat. Jadakiss)

4. Blood In The Sky (feat. Dave East & Annalese)

5. Excited (feat. Cousin Stizz)

6. Ruthless

7. Opt Out (feat. Fivio Foreign)

8. Spiral

9. Closure

10. Conversation (feat. DTheFlyest)

11. Sometimes

12. Sacred (feat. Styles P)

13. War Zone (feat. King OSF & GNipsey)

14. Glory (feat. Peezy)

15. Breakout (feat. GNipsey, Jiggztb, OT The Real, Showly, Sleezy)

16. Wake Me Up (feat. Annalese)

17. Loaded (feat. Dotta The Dealer)