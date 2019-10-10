Miley Cyrus made it very evident that she had moved on from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter when she was seen locking lips with Cody Simpson just last week. While the internet did the usual and shamed Miley for her sudden relationship, she followed up with a message calling people out for the double standard. “Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence,” she wrote. "I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘mans’ world,” Cyrus added. “If we can’t beat em, join em!”

It looks as though Cody is still by her side and has even come to her aid since the singer has been hospitalized with tonsillitis. The "Wrecking Ball" singer shared video uploads to her Instagram feed that sees Cody serenading her with his guitar. "Suddenly I am feeling much better," Miley captioned her video. "This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he just wrote for me."

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” Miley wrote to fans regarding the numerous comments on her dating life. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.”

Let a girl live.