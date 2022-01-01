Miley Cyrus' 2021 consisted of several notable live performances. The multi-genre pop star hit the stage with artists like The Kid LAORI, G Herbo and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as hosting Saturday Night Live earlier this month with Pete Davidson.

For NBC’s New Year’s Eve special last night, Miley and Pete linked up again to be the show's hosts. As they celebrated the end of a hectic 2021, Miley was tasked with entertaining the crowd by performing some of the biggest hits of her career.

Of these hits, Miley decided to play "Party in the USA," which some would consider the most beloved song in her catalog. She had briefly retired the song during Donald Trump's presidency because the Trump team used it during his campaign. However, after Joe Biden was elected to take over the oval office last fall, she reinstated the song to celebrate the candidate she endorsed: "Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris"

When performing "Party in the USA" last night on NBC, however, she had a wardrobe malfunction as the top of her outfit came undone. Instead of pausing the show to perhaps go backstage and rectify the situation, she decided to power through. Without a hitch, she continued performing the party anthem for a stellar showing.

She played off the situation well, joking about saucy, nearly-nude outfits she has rocked in the past: "Okay, people are officially watching my t*ts out. This is still the most amount of clothes I’ve worn onstage."

Check out the video of Miley's wardrobe mishap below.