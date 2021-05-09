It was an eventful evening for Saturday Night Live which enlisted Elon Musk as the host. The Tesla innovator and Dogefather, as some call him, had crypto investors in a whirlwind as they expected the price of the memecoin to skyrocket upwards of $1. Unfortunately, it did the exact opposite. However, it was still a fun evening for those involved including Miley Cyrus who kicked off the show with a Mother's Day tribute cover of "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" by her own godmother, Dolly Parton.

The cast offered hilarious skits surrounding Gen Z and Space X (which Miley Cyrus appeared in) but fans also received a stellar performance from Miley. The former child star performed "Plastic Hearts" and also grabbed The Kid LAROI to perform the remix of "Without You" that dropped last month. This marks LAROI's SNL debut and considering the trajectory of his career so far, it seems likely that we'll see him perform on his own in the near future.

The Kid Laroi explained that a mutual friend connected him with Miley during an interview with Variety. "So we just linked up, met in the studio, she cut the record and then we went and hung out and had a little party. She's cool as f---," he added. "I remember when my cousins used to force me to watch Hannah Montana, so collaborating with her was pretty cool."

Check the performance out below.