Mike Tyson did not hold back on Michael Blackson after the comedian jokingly DM'ed him offering to marry his daughter in exchange for $10 million. It would seem that, of all people, you wouldn't want to get on Mike Tyson's bad side. The boxer would not think twice before pummelling anyone to the ground who messes with him or his family, but it looks like Michael Blackson was willing to take that risk for the sake of comedy. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the comedian shared a screenshot of a headline that reads, "Mike Tyson Is Ready To Pay $10 Million Dollars To ANy Guy Who Marries His Daughter," with a photo of Tyson and his daughter, Mikey Lorna Tyson. While the article doesn't look too legit, Blackson was down for the offer. In the caption, he wrote, "Where she at? I'll tear her ass up then go shopping plus she's kinda cute."

The funny man took it one step further, and sent a DM to Tyson volunteering to take his daughter's hand in marriage. "If this is true, I think I’m finally ready to settle down," Blackson wrote in the DM. "I known I’ve been dipping n dapping a few snow bunnies and Asian persuasion but I’m ready for your beautiful queen. I’m ready to give u some grand kids that will have the complexion of Tyson Bedford, knowledge of Cicely Tyson, talk like you Mike Tyson and hopefully not built like Tyson Fury. I really don’t give a f*ck about the money but I’ll take it. Waiting to hear from you father in law sir."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

To say the least, Tyson did not appreciate the joke. He clapped back at Blackson, spewing every insult in the book at him and threatening to knock him out. "Listen u black little b*tch," Tyson replied. "This sh*t ain’t real and soon as I find the person that started that meme, imma knock them the f*ck out so make sure it ain’t you burnt roach looking b*tch. My daughter is happily in a relationship with a nice looking man so she’s not interested in an overcooked hotdog like you. Next time you do my podcast, imma knock the black off u, it might take a year because you black as f*ck. Gtfo my dm before I get your black ass deported you geico lizard looking b*tch." Yikes. Blackson will have to start sleeping with one eye open from now on.