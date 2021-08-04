If you missed it this week, Fetty Wap suffered a horrific tragedy when his 4 year old daughter suddenly passed away. It’s unclear at the moment what the cause of death was or when his daughter, Lauren Maxwell, died, but no one should ever have to bury their own child. Following this horrific news, several peers and fans of Fetty Wap took to social media to show their support and condolences, including Iron Mike Tyson.

Mike took to Twitter yesterday to share his condolences with the Jersey rapper, saying they met once and he left an impression on him. “Condolences to @fettywap and family. Met you once and you left an impression on me. Losing a child is devastating so praying for you all brother,” he tweeted out.

This all comes just a couple days after Mike Tyson made headlines for his refusal to support his own son in the boxing ring. Mike said the following: “I said, ‘Man, just chill the f— out.’ He wants to fight Logan Paul and those guys. He wants to do that. I said, ‘Man, just get a job. Get a real estate license. Just chill out, man. Why can’t you take advantage of your lightweight wealthiness? Just chill.’ You don’t want none of that heat. I’m telling you. This drives people to commit suicide, getting humiliated in front of millions of people. You gotta be able to take that pressure and heat. Not many people can do it. It seems like a lot of people, but the people doing it is such a small percent. It’s probably one percent.”