He may have praised Jake Paul in the past, but Mike Tyson isn't interested in stepping into the ring with him. Tyson and Paul recently made headlines after a rumor circulated that they verbally agreed to a multi-million dollar bout, but Tyson stepped in to say that he's never heard of such an offer. As one of the greatest boxers to ever lace up his gloves, it's expected that people would want to see him face off with a new generation of fighters. However, doing so isn't a priority for Tyson.

“It was all word of mouth and stuff, I don’t know," said the sports icon while visiting the Full Send podcast.

“I’m not even interested in doing this stuff. It’s fun. If it was back when I first started, yes, and we were both fighting on the same card, we were both active, yeah I would do it. But it’s just turned out bad, it’s not going to turn out right," Tyson added, suggesting that there may have been a missed window of opportunity when he was accepting exhibition fights.

"Every twelve or thirteen months, there is something missing like boom, I'm losing muscle mass," he added. "I wanted to do it the first time just for fun, other people took it to the financial level and I didn't enjoy it anymore." He also mentioned that he may never step into the ring again. Watch Tyson on the Full Send podcast below.