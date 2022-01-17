Mike Tyson is one of the best boxers of all time, and over the past two years, he has been mounting a comeback in the boxing world. After fighting Roy Jones Jr., Tyson has been looking for other opportunities in the ring, and there have been rumors that he would be going up against the likes of either Jake Paul or Logan Paul.

For many, these rumors were simply unfounded, especially when you consider the age gap at play here. However, as one source close to Tyson told The Sun in the UK, it seems like a fight is actually a lot closer than people may think or assume. The source claims that a verbal agreement with Jake Paul has been put into place and that at this point, all that needs to be figured out is the revenue share.

"A verbal deal has been struck to get it on, but like all forms of sports business, now it's all about the contracts and money split. Mike is looking for a certain figure to get into the ring with a profit share guarantee," the source explained. "Jake obviously has that on his mind but is keen to show the world that stepping into the ring with a man once called, ''the baddest man on the planet,'' takes his boxing career to the next level."

For now, the fight will simply be an exhibition, which means knockouts probably won't be allowed. As for how much money is expected to be generated, they could very well bring in upwards of $1 million.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the updates.

