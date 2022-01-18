When a publication cites a "source" that it has spoken to, truthfulness can be a toss-up. Sometimes these sources are celebrities spilling about their own lives for fame; more often it's their "anonymous" publicist, manager, or friends who purposefully drop information to gauge feedback from the public, although, it can be unsubstantiated claims used to propel a viral moment.

We're not sure where this one lies, but Mike Tyson has suggested he doesn't have a clue where these rumors of finalizing a Jake Paul bout have come from. We previously reported that The Sun stated their "source" revealed Tyson and Paul made a "verbal deal" for a $50 million fight.

"A verbal deal has been struck to get it on, but like all forms of sports business, now it's all about the contracts and money split. Mike is looking for a certain figure to get into the ring with a profit share guarantee," the source reportedly said. "Jake obviously has that on his mind but is keen to show the world that stepping into the ring with a man once called, 'the baddest man on the planet,' takes his boxing career to the next level."

Tyson saw the news over on Twitter and retweeted The Sun with an update. "This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it," wrote the boxing icon. The Sun has yet to follow up its initial report. Check out Tyson's mention below.