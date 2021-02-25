As of late, boxing legend Mike Tyson has been making waves in the entertainment with his podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, and he has mostly been making headlines only for positive reasons. That being said, if you've ever seen what Iron Mike could do in the boxing ring, you'd be smart not to never get on his bad side. Streaming service Hulu, however, must not feel that way, because it has recently become at odds with the pop culture icon.

Hulu recently ordered an eight-episode docuseries about Mike Tyson's life, and the miniseries, titled Iron Mike, will reportedly focus on the wild, tragic, and controversial moments throughout his career. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyson isn't involved with the series in any capacity, but sources close to Hulu claim that the streaming service's executives briefed the former heavyweight boxer and his team about the series months ago.

However, that hasn't stopped Mike Tyson from speaking out against Hulu and urging his followers to boycott the Disney-backed streaming platform.

About an hour ago, Tyson posted a picture that featured Hulu's logo with a giant red "do not" symbol stamped on top of it and the words "#BOYCOTTHULU" featured underneath the graphic. For anyone confused about his call to action, Tyson left a long-winded caption to explain, saying, "Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story."

"To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020," Tyson continued before finally urging his followers to boycott the beloved streaming service. "The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days. Hulu to announce stealing a black athletes story during Black History month couldn't be more inappropriate or tone deaf. #boycotthulu #corporategreed."

Will you be siding with Iron Mike on this one and join the Hulu boycott?

