As reported by Deadline, the Kardashian crew has signed a deal with Disney to produce exclusive content for Hulu. The move was announced during Disney’s Investor Day live stream (along with a ton of cool Marvel and Star Wars news). Kris Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner will all make global content for Hulu. International content will stream on Star. The series is expected to debut in late 2021, while many speculate that it will lead to a range of new spin-off shows and other content from the family.

This news comes after E! announced earlier this year that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be ending next year in its 20th season. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the family said. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey.”

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today," Kim Kardashian-West wrote at the time of the series finale announcement. "I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."