Mike Tyson is never shy about telling his truth. The legendary boxer has had his fair share of public relationships throughout his iconic career ---but what most fans didn't know is that he had an eye for Remy Ma back in the day. During a sit down with Fat Joe, Angie Martinez and Tyson's wife Lakiha Spencer for his Hotboxing with Mike Tyson podcast, Fat Joe shared a story about Tyson offering Remy cars to be in a relationship with him.

The "Lean Back" rapper shared, "Mike invites me to the house an he says bring Remy Ma with you. This is around lean back or some sh*t like that. We go to the house. He opens the door b*tt naked. Mike opens the door as* naked." As Tyson laughed on, Joe continued, “I’m only worried about him. He takes me a tour of the house, I’m not lying to you. Every room I walked in there was a chick in every room, in every f*king room. I’m like what the f**k, I’m like this guy lives a fu*ing life. He offered us some fu**ing 500 bands.”

Tyson joked that he was trying to get Remy to accept his offer. The 56-year old legend is living his best life these days. The boxing champion turned cannabis entrepreneur is now known for his zen vibe and success in the medical marijuana industry. Earlier this year, he made headlines for selling THC-infused ear-shaped edibles. "It’s only the beginning," Mike shared of his new endeavor.

Remy Ma, whose married to Papoose, has yet to speak on Mike's comments. Check out the interview above and share your thoughts below.