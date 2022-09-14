Mike Tyson has been a huge weed advocate for years now. He is someone who grows his own product at times, and whenever it comes to his podcast, Tyson can be seen with a blunt in hand as he calms himself down with some weed. After years of anxiety and anger-related issues, Tyson has found a lot of benefits from weed, and he will tell anyone who will listen, about its benefits.

The same can be said for wrestler Ric Flair who has punished his body quite a bit over the years. Flair smokes to relieve himself of the pain, and just like Tyson, he is a huge advocate for smoking. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that both men were guests at the most recent Benzinga Cannabis conference.

The two combat sports legends shared the stage with one another where they could be seen smoking together. Afterward, the two ended up going outside of the conference walls and smoked a blunt together. It was a pretty great moment and Flair posted it all on social media, saying "Smokin’ That Ric Flair Drip All Night Long With @miketyson! WOOOOO!"

Maybe these two should go into business with one another. After all, they are two great personalities who clearly have a shared interest that can make millions of dollars.