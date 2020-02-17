Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph got into a pretty nasty altercation during a regular-season NFL game last year. Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers tried to rip off Garrett's helmet. This prompted the Cleveland Browns star to rush after Rudolph and smash him on the head with his own helmet. Garrett received a hefty punishment and recently, he was reinstated into the league. In an interview, Garrett alleged that Rudolph called him a racial slur and that's what prompted his actions.

During an interview with First Take, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin went off on Garrett for making such allegations. As he explains, his quarterback never said such a thing and that the investigation that followed, proves this. Tomlin is one of the most respected coaches in the league and when he talks so frankly, people tend to listen.

"It was a thorough investigation done by us and the Nation Football League, I don’t think that was represented during that piece [that aired on ESPN]," Tomlin said. "These accusations are serious, not only in terms of Mason Rudolph’s character but his professional pursuits. Nobody on that field as a member of the Cleveland browns or Pittsburgh Steelers corroborated what was said by Myles Garrett. That was founded by us and the National Football League, and at no point during that piece this weekend that was stated."

Needless to say, it doesn't appear as though this saga is going to end anytime soon. For now, Rudolph is looking to take legal action against Garrett, which could prove to be a serious court battle. Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.