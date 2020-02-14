Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns was suspended for a large chunk of last year's NFL season due to a brawl he had with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Garrett ended up striking Rudolph with his own helmet in what was one of the craziest fights we've seen in any sport. Recently, Garrett was reinstated into the league and has been speaking out about what happened.

While talking to Mina Kimes of ESPN, Garrett alleged that Rudolph called him a "stupid N-word" and that's what ultimately started the fight.

"When he said it, it kind of sparked something, but I still tried to let it go and still walk away. But once he came back, it kind of reignited the situation," Garrett said. "And not only have you escalated things past what they needed to be with such little time in the game left, now you're trying to re-engage and start a fight again. It's definitely not entirely his fault, it's definitely both parties doing something that we shouldn't have been doing."

Garrett has made this allegation in the past although it was quickly denied by Rudolph. Many of Rudolph's Steelers teammates have stood by him throughout this ordeal so it will be interesting to see how the league reacts to what Garrett is alleging.

