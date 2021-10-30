Despite there being a troubled history between the two parties, Migos say they've got "no bad blood" with the late rapper XXXTentacion. The Atlanta trio spoke with Montreality about the relationship, earlier this week.

"X is a great artist, X is a legend, ain't no bad blood with X," the group said. "I don't know where they get that from, social media is crazy. It's all love man. He ain't here right now to speak on none of us, so we just gon' leave it at that. RIP, rest his soul, for real."

Migos and X had a tumultuous relationship before the Florida rapper's death in 2018. X had claimed that the group jumped him in 2017, but that was later disproven through security footage. X had also threatened to sue them at the time.



David Becker / Getty Images

Migos also reflected on working with Juice WRLD for the track "Antisocial."

"That's a special record," Quavo remarked. "RIP to Juice WRLD man. He came and laid beautiful vocals on that before he passed."

"Juice did his thing on that-- brought his legendary creativity to it," added Takeoff.

"Antisocial" is featured on Migos' recent album, Culture III.

Check out the group's interview with Montreality below.