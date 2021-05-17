Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos is starting the week off with a bang, announcing the official release date for their highly-anticipated new album Culture III. In a press release shared by the group, as well as their record label Quality Control Music, Migos announced that they will make their long-awaited return next month.

"June 11th. We're Back," wrote the group on social media. The press release confirms that the announced date has been penciled in for the full-length album's release.

This news follows the release of the group's first single of the year, which came out last week. Titled "Straightenin," the song was generally appreciated by fans of the respected trio. Alongside the single's release, rapper Quavo confirmed that the album was going into mixing. It seems that that stage has been completed as a date has officially been set for its drop.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Over the last year, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff have teased their return album on numerous occasions. They've shared song snippets from the project, which are expected to make the final cut. However, until a tracklist is released, nobody really knows what to expect from the Migos this time around. Many are anticipating another classic though. Hopefully, this lives up to the public's wishes.

This marks the first project release from the Migos since January 2018, when they released the second part of the Culture series.

